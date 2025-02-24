New Red Deer Justice Centre set to open in early March

The chief justice for Alberta’s provincial court is hopeful a new courthouse will speed up proceedings in Red Deer.
The Red Deer Justice Centre is set to open March 3. It will replace the city’s current courthouse.
The new building will have 12 courtrooms, including one Indigenous courtroom.
“It is state-of-the-art. It’s the newest courthouse we have in Alberta,” Chief Justice Jim Hunter said.
Hunter says the new building can also add at least two more trial spaces if needed.
Hunter hopes the additional space and tech upgrades will help cases move through the justice system faster.
“There’ll be an ability to put things in digitally, to do things to cut down on paper and make the hearings that much more efficient,” Hunter said.
