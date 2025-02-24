Menu

March 1 – Trinity Funeral Home

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted February 24, 2025 3:32 pm
1 min read
March 1 – Trinity Funeral Home - image
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

When we hear “Pre-Planning,” some get uncomfortable, but the reality is that decisions about your final arrangements will be made — either by you now or by your survivors later.
For your loved ones, those decisions can be incredibly painful and costly. This Saturday from noon-1:00pm, join Sarah Bailey from Trinity Funeral Home, on Talk To The Experts to discuss the importance of pre-planning. In the meantime, visit the Trinity Funeral Home website, read the reviews, and give them a call. Trinity Funeral Home — everything a funeral home should be.

