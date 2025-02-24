Selkirk woman charged with arson to her own home: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Selkirk woman is facing arson and animal endangerment charges after Manitoba RCMP allege she set fire to her own home with five pets inside.

Officers were called to the blaze, on McLean Avenue, around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, where they found the house completely engulfed in flames.

The homeowner, 37, was found outside the burning home and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said the only occupants of the house were two dogs and three cats at the time.

The homeowner, upon being released from hospital, was charged with arson, causing animals unnecessary suffering and injuring or endangering animals. She’ll appear in a local courtroom later this week.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

