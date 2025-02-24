Blue Jays-Tigers spring training game rained out

See more sharing options

LAKELAND – The Toronto Blue Jays’ spring training game against the Detroit Tigers scheduled for Monday afternoon was cancelled due to rain.

Right-hander Bowden Francis, Toronto’s scheduled starter, was set to make his spring debut as he looks to build on his strong finish to the 2024 season.

The Blue Jays said on social media that Francis will instead pitch Tuesday in Dunedin, Fla., when the Blue Jays host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Francis is expected to take the mound after veteran righty Max Scherzer makes his Blue Jays debut after signing with Toronto in the off-season.

The Blue Jays are 2-0 so far this spring, having opened with wins over the New York Yankees and Boston.

The Blue Jays open the regular season March 27 against visiting Baltimore.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.