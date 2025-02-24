Menu

Economy

Rustad seeks ‘carbon tax’ on U.S. coal shipments

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2025 2:58 pm
1 min read
Resource communities face tariff threat
RELATED: There's a shiver of fear going through Canada's resource communities as they stare down the threat of tariffs becoming a reality. Paul Johnson reports. – Feb 15, 2025
British Columbia Opposition Leader John Rustad is proposing a “carbon tax” on U.S. thermal coal that is shipped out of B.C. ports to use as leverage against threats of American tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.

Rustad says such a tax would be a “tool to fight back” on softwood tariffs and duties proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which Forests Minister Ravi Parmar said last week could increase to more than 50 per cent.

New Premier’s task force to focus on B.C.’s food economy

He says that until “unfair and unwarranted” U.S. duties on B.C. softwood are removed, the province needs “to be ready to hit the Americans where it hurts.”

The BC Conservatives had previously said that “rather than retaliate and exacerbate” the tariff threat, it should be considered an “opportunity to rapidly advance B.C.’s economy.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
Rustad today distinguished between retaliating with tariffs and applying a “graduated carbon tax” that would be increased until B.C. got a softwood lumber deal.

B.C. forestry sector concerned about tariff threat
He says 18 million tonnes of U.S. thermal coal is shipped through Vancouver, but the province doesn’t use it.

Rustad also proposed a ban on American funding for B.C. environmental activists, who he called “troublemaking layabouts” who wasted police and courts’ time and “dragged our resource industries through costly litigation.”

The governing NDP is meanwhile calling for unanimous endorsement for a motion condemning Trump and backing a national plan for “strategically targeted retaliatory action.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

