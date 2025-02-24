Will Canada send troops to Ukraine? ‘Everything is on the table,’ Trudeau says

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not ruling out sending Canadian troops on the ground to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

“We’re going to have to continue to do more and more in an uncertain world, and Canada will be there. As to how we will be there, we will work with our neighbours on it, but everything is on the table because we need to make sure that might no longer makes right in this world,” Trudeau said in response to a question on whether Canada would commit boots on the ground in its efforts to help Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, where he is attending the third anniversary of the Russian invasion along with a dozen other world leaders, Trudeau said “everything is on the table” when it comes to aiding Ukraine in its military effort.

The question was about whether Canada was “willing to send boots on the ground,” not differentiating between peacekeeping troops and troops engaged in active conflict. Global News has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for clarification.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday, said he did not see any problem with peacekeeping troops in Ukraine. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be open to accepting European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau announced $5 billion in aid to Ukraine using funds from seized Russian assets. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said last week that Canada wanted to discuss “more Canadians being involved in protecting Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Canada for its support to date, particularly in training soldiers and supplying optical parts for drones.

“I love Canada. And I really appreciate that we have such relations with you, Justin,” Zelenskyy said to Trudeau at the news conference.

–with files from The Canadian Press