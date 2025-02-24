As Trump tariffs loom, India, Britain step up trade talks

Send this page to someone via email

India and Britain will aim to more than double bilateral trade in a decade, Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, as the two countries resumed trade talks under the shadow of tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The countries would speed up talks on a proposed trade deal, including a free trade pact and an investment treaty, Goyal said at a joint press conference with Britain’s business and trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds.

The ministers did not respond directly to questions about whether their talks were impacted by Trump’s orders to raise tariffs and take other measures to counteract what he sees as barriers to American goods.

Their joint statement said the resumption of trade talks had come out of discussions between their prime ministers on the sidelines of the G20 summit in November 2024 — an event that took place in the run-up to Trump’s inauguration.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will be a path-breaking free trade agreement,” Goyal said, adding it could boost merchandise trade with Britain two to three times within a decade, without giving a detailed timeline.

Bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Britain, currently the world’s fifth- and sixth-largest economies respectively, touched £41 billion (US$52 billion) in the 12 months through September 2024, British government estimates show.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Trade talks were paused in March last year ahead of elections in both countries.

After years of delays, India signed trade agreements with several countries, including the UAE and Australia in 2022, and a pact last year with the European Free Trade Association — a group made up of Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Earlier this month, India slashed tariffs on bourbon whiskey to 100 per cent from 150 per cent after Trump criticized “unfair” levies in the South Asian market.

0:28 Macklem says Trump tariffs would ‘wipe out growth in the economy’ of Canada for 2 years

Sticking points

Key hurdles include India’s steep import duty on British whisky and its demand to make it easier for Indian firms and professionals to get visas to work in Britain.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are always sensitivities in trade negotiations that you have to respect,” Reynolds said, citing India’s concerns over Britain’s demands for India to lower agricultural tariffs and open its market for dairy products.

Rejecting some media reports, Goyal said immigration would not be a part of any discussions under the trade pact.

Reynolds said his government was dealing with immigration as a separate issue outside the trade talks.

The India-U.K. trade discussions are the first since the Labour Party came to power in Britain in July last year. Reynolds said securing a deal is a “top priority” for his government.

Britain’s investment minister, Poppy Gustafsson, is also expected to meet investors in the financial capital Mumbai and IT hub Bengaluru to urge Indian businesses to invest.

Both countries would also discuss a separate treaty on social security, besides trade and investment pact, Goyal said.