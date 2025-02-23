SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Boucher ignites Raptors’ offence in win over Suns

By Tim Wharnsby The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2025 8:48 pm
2 min read
TORONTO – Canadian Chris Boucher came off the bench to score 23 points and grab 10 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 127-109 National Basketball Association victory against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Boucher and the Raptors’ (18-39) bench outscored their Suns counterparts 42-18 as Toronto halted its two-game slide at Scotiabank Arena.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored a game-high 31 points and his backcourt mate Bradley Beal checked in with 30. Kevin Durant scored 15.

Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett each had 23 points for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes was good for 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Suns (27-30) pushed to within two points with 5:02 remaining. But Quickley and Barrett got hot from beyond the three-point arc in the late going.

The Raptors went 8-for-8 in three-point attempts in the final quarter for 20 in the game, one shy of their season high. Barrett made three in a row in the fourth quarter. Toronto enjoyed an 88-82 lead entering the final quarter.

The Raptors held a 29-25 advantage after the first quarter and finished strong to lead 67-52 at the half.

Boucher scored 14 second-quarter points and snatched five rebounds.

TAKEAWAYS

Raptors: Head coach Darko Rajakovic reported that Jakob Poeltl is close to returning, but the injured centre missed his seventh game with a right hip ailment.

Suns: As part of Toronto’s 8-3 run to finish the first half, a technical foul was called on Durant for arguing a call. Quickley made the free throw.

KEY MOMENT

Boucher grabbed a rebound on his own miss and then was fouled on his successful layup. He made the free throw to put the Raptors ahead 105-93 with 7:39 remaining.

KEY STAT

After scoring 27 points in Chicago on Saturday, Durant had a poor shooting game, making only 5-of-15 from the field, including 0-for-5 on three-point attempts.

UP  NEXT

Suns: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Raptors: Host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

