Ontario votes 2025: Party leaders fan out on last weekend of election campaign

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2025 11:00 am
Ford criticized for timing of Ontario election call
Residents in Canada’s most populous province elect their new premier next week. Progressive Conservative Leader and current premier, Doug Ford, is seeking a third term but is being criticized for calling the vote months before he needed to. Seán O'Shea reports on why Ford felt he needed to call the vote now.
It’s the final weekend of the provincial election campaign before Ontarians head to the polls next Thursday.

Ontario’s main party leaders are fanning out across the province today, with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford expected to visit Thunder Bay, Iroquois Falls and Timmins.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is set to make stops in Toronto and Kingston before holding an evening rally in Ottawa.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will be canvassing in several Toronto ridings, while Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner campaigns in the Kitchener area.

The Liberals and the NDP released their full platforms Friday with less than a week to go until election day, and the Progressive Conservatives are set to release theirs on Monday.

The Greens put out their platform on Feb. 12.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

