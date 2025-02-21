St. Mary’s Academy U18 prep hockey team crushed after program gets slashed

Send this page to someone via email

The St. Mary’s Academy Flames prep team is getting ready for playoffs, despite it being a very emotional time.

The all-girls private Catholic school is cutting the program and this will be the final season.

“It took everybody by complete surprise,” Jamie Bettens, who has a daughter on the team, said.

This elite sports program prepares girls to play at the highest level, with many going off to play university hockey. The Flames are part of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) and are often travelling to play other teams.

Bettens says St. Mary’s Academy knew they would shutter the program last May, but the team wasn’t told until November.

“Due to the notification so late, we passed deadlines that were crucial to the CSSHL, which handcuffed our ability to get this off the ground and and has essentially killed the program at this point,” Bettens said.

The athletes are left scrambling, trying to find high-level hockey teams to play on next season.

St. Mary’s Academy refused an interview but did provide a statement.

“This was a difficult decision for the school to make, and one that was not made lightly. The decision was driven by several factors, including significant operational and resource requirements, as well as program costs that are not sustainable for our non-profit institution,” the statement read.

“Additionally, it reflects our commitment to prioritizing academics and resources that support our broader student body.”

Bettens says the team costs around $300,000 to run and it’s entirely funded by the parents.

“As a parent, from the outside looking in at their decision making here, I strongly go against that it’s a financial decision at this point,” Bettens said.

He adds the athletes must also maintain a high academic standard, which he says they do. Study hall is mandatory everyday the team travels. Two of the last three valedictorians at St. Mary’s Academy were members of the team.

“There’s still a lot of unanswered questions, a lot uncertainty and a lot of answers that we are still looking for from the school.”

While the players, coaches and parents still waiting for answers, their focus is on the rest of the season. The girls are gearing up for playoffs and want to finish on a positive note, before going their separate ways.