Edmonton Police Service to have 2 ‘rotating’ interim chiefs amid ongoing search for full-time chief

Two longtime veterans of law enforcement have been named as the new interim chiefs of the Edmonton Police Service as the Edmonton Police Commission continues its search for a full-time replacement for Dale McFee, who announced in the fall that he planned to retire in early 2025.

At a news conference held Friday morning, Shazia Amiri, the vice-chair of the Edmonton Police Commission, revealed that Deputy Chief Devin Laforce and Deputy Chief Warren Driechel had been appointed to the shared role of interim chief.

“They will serve in these roles on a rotational basis while the commission completes the hiring process for a full-time, permanent chief of police,” she said. “With more than 50 years of combined service in policing and leadership, we are honoured to have these two dedicated officers serve together as interim chiefs.

“In their interim roles, Dreichel and LaForce will continue driving change within the Edmonton Police Service, focusing on community policing, public initiatives as well as front-line members. The commission has full confidence in both interim chiefs and their abilities to continue making Edmonton a safer city under the commission’s direction and oversight.”

