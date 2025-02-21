Menu

Headline link
Canada

Edmonton Police Service to have 2 ‘rotating’ interim chiefs amid ongoing search for full-time chief

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 2:22 pm
1 min read
Deputy Chief Devin Laforce and Deputy Chief Warren Driechel had been appointed to the shared role of interim chief of the Edmonton Police Service. View image in full screen
Deputy Chief Devin Laforce and Deputy Chief Warren Driechel had been appointed to the shared role of interim chief of the Edmonton Police Service. Global News
Two longtime veterans of law enforcement have been named as the new interim chiefs of the Edmonton Police Service as the Edmonton Police Commission continues its search for a full-time replacement for Dale McFee, who announced in the fall that he planned to retire in early 2025.

At a news conference held Friday morning, Shazia Amiri, the vice-chair of the Edmonton Police Commission, revealed that Deputy Chief Devin Laforce and Deputy Chief Warren Driechel had been appointed to the shared role of interim chief.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They will serve in these roles on a rotational basis while the commission completes the hiring process for a full-time, permanent chief of police,” she said. “With more than 50 years of combined service in policing and leadership, we are honoured to have these two dedicated officers serve together as interim chiefs.

“In their interim roles, Dreichel and LaForce will continue driving change within the Edmonton Police Service, focusing on community policing, public initiatives as well as front-line members. The commission has full confidence in both interim chiefs and their abilities to continue making Edmonton a safer city under the commission’s direction and oversight.”

Edmonton police chief Dale McFee sheds light on resignation
Edmonton police chief Dale McFee sheds light on resignation
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

