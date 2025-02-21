Premiers Ford and Houston appeal to governors in latest push to stop Trump’s tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston are reaching out to state governors in Washington, D.C. as the deadline to avert U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs inches closer.

The premiers are to attend the National Governors Association winter meeting today, where Trump and key members of his team are set to give speeches.

Trump’s executive order to implement devastating duties on all Canadian imports to the United States was paused until March 4 after Canada agreed to introduce new security measures at the border.

The president said the pause would allow time to reach a “final economic deal” — but it’s still not clear what Trump ultimately wants.

Friday’s diplomatic push comes a week after all 13 premiers travelled to the U.S. capital, where they were warned by Trump’s aides that the president is serious about making Canada a U.S. state.

Trump’s first month in office has seen him push through changes at breakneck speed and use tariff threats in an attempt to realign global trade.