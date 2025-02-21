Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops make 3rd arrest in 2023 north Winnipeg slaying

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 11:31 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police say they’ve made an additional arrest in the ongoing investigation into a 2023 murder.

Brooklyn Hiebert, 20, was found dead on Flora Avenue on Dec. 30 of that year, and the initial investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Wattman, 36, for first-degree murder in early July 2024.

Police said two other suspects were identified over the course of the investigation. Victoria Andrews, 26, was charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 15, 2024, and on Wednesday, 37-year-old Hazel Flett was arrested and also charged with first-degree murder.

According to police, the victim and all three accused were acquaintances at the time of the murder.

