Sam Dickinson leads London Knights past Brampton Steelheads in OT

Send this page to someone via email

Sam Dickinson recorded four points and scored the overtime winner as the London Knights edged the Brampton Steelheads 4-3 on Feb. 21 at Canada Life Place.

Dickinson ended the night with two goals and two assists but it was something that happened just 1:11 into the game that may have ignited the San Jose prospect’s performance.

Dickinson tried to clear a puck out of his zone only to have it go over the glass for a minor penalty for delay of game and Dickinson came out of the penalty box determined to impact the game in a different way.

The Steelheads jumped out to an early lead as they scored a pair of goals on a power play and a breakaway.

First Porter Martone banked a puck off the shoulder of London goaltender Aleksei Medvedev for his 29th goal of the year and then Gabe Chiarot took a feed at the Knights blue line and went in alone to make it 2-0 at the 6:38 mark of the opening period.

Story continues below advertisement

Before the end of the first 20 minutes London cut that lead in half on a beautiful play by Denver Barkey as the Knights captain settled down a pass from Henry Brzustewicz and slipped the puck to Dickinson who scored his 21st goal of the year and the teams headed to their respective dressing rooms with Brampton ahead 2-1.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

London tied the game 2-2 on a goal by Easton Cowan set up by Dickinson at the 4:13 mark of the second period.

Chiarot’s second of the game made it 3-2 Steelheads at 2:07 of the third period but just 23 seconds later a Jacob Julien shot produced a big rebound that was slammed home by Knights forward Kasper Halttunen to even things 3-3.

The scored stayed that way into overtime and nearly to a shootout but after a Medvedev save Dickinson, Barkey and Cowan raced down the ice 3-on-1 and Barkey fed Dickinson who waited patiently at the right of the Brampton net and then pulled the puck below the goal line and around Steelheads goalie Brayden Gillespie before pushing it over the goal line for the game winner with just 14.7 seconds remaining in OT.

London’s Landon Sim was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a check-to-the-head on Reed Gee in the first period.

The Knights went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. London was 0-for-3 on the power play.

Story continues below advertisement

The Steelheads outshot the Knights 37-35.

London has now won six games in a row.

Marner, Doughty, Konecny help Canada to win at Four Nations Face-off

Mitch Marner’s pass to Connor McDavid set up the overtime and Four Nations Face-off winner as Canada topped the United States 3-2 on Feb. 20., in Boston, Mass.

Marner now has another championship to add to an OHL title and a Memorial Cup. He finished the four-team tournament with a goal and two assists.

Londoner Drew Doughty and Travis Konecny of Clachan, Ont., also played for Canada at the event.

Doughty has two Olympic gold medals, a World Cup and a World Junior championship on his international resume.

The win was Konecny’s first championship at the international level.

Up next

London will played their second of three games in three days on Saturday, Feb. 22 as they travel to Erie, Pa., to face the Otters

Erie is currently without Anaheim Ducks prospect Carey Terrance who was injured after a scary hit that saw him fall into the boards against the Owen Sound Attack.

Story continues below advertisement

The Otters are sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference at the moment and staring at a probable first-round playoff series against the Saginaw Spirit.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.

The Knights will return home to host the Kitchener Rangers on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., at Canada Life Place.