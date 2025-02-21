Ruby Dhalla wants ‘personal translator’ in French Liberal leadership debate

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time, Liberal leadership candidate Ruby Dhalla has asked the party to provide a “personal translator” for the upcoming federal French language debate, a week after her first request was denied.

The request also comes as she is calling a recent media report “fake news” over questions about whether there has been Indian foreign interference in her campaign.

In an interview with Global News, Dhalla said she made a new request a week ago for a “personal translator” but has yet to hear back from the party.

Caucus members say it is “essential” for anyone who wants to lead the party – and become prime minister – to be able to speak directly with Canadians in both official languages.

“I do not believe that having a language barrier, if you want to call it that, should prevent me from communicating my vision and sharing my message with so many Quebecers and so many French Canadians across Canada,” Dhalla said.

Dhalla, who says she is learning French but is not fluent, plans to participate in the upcoming French-language debate scheduled to take place in Montreal on Feb. 24. She plans to deliver her opening and closing statements in French, despite the Liberal party denying her previous translation request.

Party spokesperson Parker Lund said only the candidates and the moderator will be allowed on the debate stage and no translation will be provided.

Global News asked Lund about Dhalla’s new request but has yet to receive a comment.

Dhalla, who served as a Liberal MP from 2004 to 2011, compared her request for translation to being a new member of Parliament.

“We have members of Parliament that are elected that are not fully bilingual,” Dhalla said.

“When they speak in English, we have a French translation that appears at the bottom of the screen and when they speak in French, you have the English translation that appears. So I think that the same mechanism should apply.”

While there is translation for MPs in the House of Commons and during committee meetings, it is done by simultaneous translation via an earpiece and is not typed out or posted on screens within the chamber.

Allegations of foreign interference

The Liberal leadership candidate also responded to allegations of foreign interference.

The Globe and Mail reported Thursday that the Liberal party sent a list of questions to Dhalla raising concerns about possible foreign interference from India and alleged campaign irregularities.

Dhalla denied those allegations, called that story “fake news” and said she could not provide specific details about internal party matters, but she did confirm being approached by the Liberal party.

“I can’t comment on what those questions are. However, I can share that we have responded and provided all of the supporting documentation that has been requested by the party,” she said.

Lund said in a written statement that the party is not reaching out to Dhalla about foreign meddling.

“We can confirm that none of the questions put to Dr. Dhalla’s campaign relate to interference by a foreign government,” he said.

Dhalla also denied Globe and Mail reporting that Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, a former Conservative MP and Ontario party leader, had “backroom involvement” in her campaign and said she believes all candidates have been reaching out to Brown because he is a mayor of a “very popular city.”

“Patrick is a friend of mine,” Dhalla said. “I do a lot of community work in Brampton and I have spoken with Patrick, but he has in no way been involved in my campaign.”

While she is aware of some flags raised over donations made by six couples, Dhalla says the situation has been rectified to comply with Elections Canada rules.

“They were asked to do attestations that they have a joint bank account for that particular credit card, and they have done that,” she said. “Our campaign can’t control in a family which credit card they choose to donate with, we can only ensure that they are compliant and when we are made aware of any types of issues, those are addressed.”

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty told reporters in Ottawa on Thursday that he was not aware of any foreign interference allegations in Dhalla’s campaign.

“I really have no insight or comment on that. That’s a question for the Liberal party to have,” McGuinty said.

Earlier this month, a federal task force dedicated to monitoring foreign interference said it detected “co-ordinated and malicious activity” from a WeChat account linked to the Chinese government targeting Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland.