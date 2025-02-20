Roll up your sleeves, Winnipeg: Blood donors needed after deep-freeze cancellations

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Blood Services is asking Winnipeggers to roll up their sleeves and help out after the recent deep freeze led to a shortfall in donations.

The non-profit says the bitter cold led to a wave of cancelled appointments, making it hard to maintain the much-needed supply.

While hundreds of would-be donors cancelled their appointments countrywide in light of extreme cold, community development manager Rayna Porter told 680 CJOB that Winnipeg and Manitoba were hit particularly hard.

“Unfortunately, blood just cannot be safely transported when we’re looking at incredibly cold weather,” Porter said.

“Where we’re hoping to see opportunities to recoup some of those cancellations that we’ve had to make are in having people come out to the centre at 777 William [Ave.] here in Winnipeg.

“Anyone able to donate in Winnipeg we can process very quickly because it’s happening right here … and then get it out to all of the communities that we’re typically collecting blood from that may need it.”

Porter said CBS needs around 450 new donors across Canada on a daily basis to keep up with demand — and in an era where supporting local businesses and community is at the forefront of many Canadians’ minds, she said making a donation is a great way to support your community and help people close to home.

“Blood that is collected here in Canada stays in Canada and helps Canadian patients,” Porter said, “so any time you want to give back to your community and your country, this is a great way to do so.”

For more information, or to book an appointment, visit blood.ca.