Sunwing cancels southbound trips for 2nd straight day from Toronto, now Montreal

Sunwing Airlines says it has cancelled all southbound departure flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport for a second straight day, and is also cancelling those leaving from the Montreal airport on Thursday.
The airline released a statement that flights would not leave the Toronto airport again on Thursday. Flights were cancelled on Wednesday as well.
It added that all southbound flights departing from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport would also be cancelled on Thursday — but noted the flights would depart the following day on Friday.
Sunwing said the move was to “prioritize the safe return of customers currently delayed in destinations due to weather disruptions, crew availability constraints and extremely limited hotel capacity.”
The airline said all affected customers would receive a full refund to their original form of payment within 21 business days, and no further action would be required.
“This difficult but essential operational decision allows us to redirect our resources toward bringing delayed customers home as quickly and safely as possible,” Sunwing said.
“We understand this decision impacts our customers’ vacation plans and sincerely apologize for the disruption,” Sunwing continued. “Our team continues to work diligently to minimize further impact on our operations and support affected passengers.”
The disruptions come after back-to-back major winter snowstorms hit the Toronto region and a subsequent plane crash at the airport.
