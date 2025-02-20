Transgender woman in Alberta seeks judicial review in 911 discrimination case

An LGBTQ2 advocate who was discriminated against by 911 dispatchers has applied for a judicial review of a ruling by the Alberta Human Rights Tribunal.
Marni Panas, a transgender woman, filed a complaint in 2019 after she was misgendered three times by dispatchers when she called to ask for a welfare check on a friend.
The tribunal found there was discrimination but that dispatchers didn’t mean to misgender Panas and dismissed the complaint.
An application for a judicial review says the tribunal erred in not holding the police employees liable.
A hearing date is to be scheduled with the Court of King’s Bench in Edmonton.
Panas says the case is a concern for equity-seeking groups who don’t feel safe calling for help.
Lawyer Michael DeRosenroll, who is representing Panas, says the tribunal made a significant error in dismissing the complaint.
“It was an unreasonable legal conclusion to draw from the tribunal’s own findings of fact. So there is a strong basis for the court to overturn the decision on judicial review,” he said in a statement Thursday.
