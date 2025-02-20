Transgender woman in Alberta seeks judicial review in 911 discrimination case

Send this page to someone via email

An LGBTQ2 advocate who was discriminated against by 911 dispatchers has applied for a judicial review of a ruling by the Alberta Human Rights Tribunal.

Marni Panas, a transgender woman, filed a complaint in 2019 after she was misgendered three times by dispatchers when she called to ask for a welfare check on a friend.

The tribunal found there was discrimination but that dispatchers didn’t mean to misgender Panas and dismissed the complaint.

An application for a judicial review says the tribunal erred in not holding the police employees liable.

A hearing date is to be scheduled with the Court of King’s Bench in Edmonton.

Panas says the case is a concern for equity-seeking groups who don’t feel safe calling for help.

Lawyer Michael DeRosenroll, who is representing Panas, says the tribunal made a significant error in dismissing the complaint.

“It was an unreasonable legal conclusion to draw from the tribunal’s own findings of fact. So there is a strong basis for the court to overturn the decision on judicial review,” he said in a statement Thursday.