Entertainment

Record-setting snow maze expecting influx of visitors as weather warms up

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 11:43 am
1 min read
The entrance of the world's largest snow maze in St. Adolphe, Man., pictured on Feb. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
The entrance of the world's largest snow maze in St. Adolphe, Man., pictured on Feb. 6, 2021. Marek Tkach / Global News
As Winnipeg makes its way out of a deep freeze, a Guinness World Record-holder south of the city says he’s gearing up for a busy weekend.

Despite the frigid weather, A Maze in Corn’s snow maze — the world’s largest — has had a successful winter so far, and owner Clint Masse told 680 CJOB’s The Start he’s expecting another influx of visitors to the St. Adolphe-area attraction.

“It was cold. We were staffed up a little heavier than normal because we were cycling people through different stations trying to keep them warm,” he said, “but the customers were here more than they’ve (usually) been in these cold temperatures.”

And even though things are warming up, with the potential for above-zero temperatures and even rain in the forecast for the weekend, Masse said maze-goers should come prepared for being outdoors in a Manitoba winter.

“Surprisingly, people do not come (properly) dressed … and they’re outside for two hours,” Masse said.

“Our biggest thing is, ‘Remember it’s winter, folks.’ You’re not going to the mall. Put some proper clothing on.”

