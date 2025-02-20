Menu

Health

More than 220K eucalyptus oil bottles recalled in Canada

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 11:07 am
1 min read
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled NOW Eucalyptus Globulus Oil, keep it out of reach of children and return it to the retailer for a refund, Health Canada warned. View image in full screen
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled NOW Eucalyptus Globulus Oil, keep it out of reach of children and return it to the retailer for a refund, Health Canada warned. Health Canada
Canadians are urged to check their essential oil bottles as NOW Eucalyptus Globulus Oil has been recalled across the country due to missing safety warnings that could lead to serious health risks—including, in extreme cases, death.

The recall follows a reported incident of a child accidentally ingesting the oil, raising concerns about the potential dangers of improper labelling.

Health Canada issued the recall Tuesday, advising consumers to immediately stop using the product and ensure it is kept out of reach of children.

The affected oil does not meet the labelling requirements outlined in the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations, 2001 under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, the health agency said.

“This product poses an aspiration hazard if inhaled or ingested. The lack of appropriate labelling could lead to unintentional exposure, resulting in serious illness or injury, including death,” Health Canada stated.

Aspiration can occur when the oil enters the lungs directly or is inhaled after being coughed up or vomited. Inhaling even small amounts can lead to severe respiratory complications.

Trending Now

As of Feb. 14, the company has become aware of one reported incident of a child accidentally ingesting the oil.

The recall applies to all sizes and lot numbers of the oil, which was sold in Canada between January 2022 and February 2025. More than 223,000 bottles were distributed in Canada.

This includes the following products:

  • 100% Pure Eucalyptus Globulus Oil (30 ml, 118 ml, 473 ml)
  • Pure & Organic Eucalyptus Globulus Oil (30 ml)

Consumers who have purchased the oil can return it to the retailer for a full refund, Health Canada said.

