Air Canada passenger demands answers after luggage was returned late, damaged

A work trip to Prince Rupert, B.C., took a turn for Gagan Neumann’s husband when missing luggage became the least of their worries.

Neumann, speaking on behalf of her husband Kurt, says he took an Air Canada flight from Kelowna to Prince Rupert on Feb. 10 but his luggage made it the following day.

“His luggage had actually come in one of those stroller or car seat see-through bags,” said Neumann.

She says the problems continued after he opened his luggage.

“All of his work gear was ruined such as his work boots, his hard hat was melted, his hi-viz gear was completely torn and melted, there was nothing in his bag that was salvageable,” she said.

All of her husband’s PPE was unusable, forcing him to miss a day of work.

“Being up in Prince Rupert, he was limited to what he could purchase, to what he could go buy,” said Neumann.

“We have probably spent about $2,000 now just replacing belongings for basic work gear.”

Neumann believes the damage happened during the luggage handling process.

“What we think had happened is that the bag got caught in the conveyor belt and friction had melted it. Air Canada has said they have never seen a situation like this before,” she said.

Global News reached out to Air Canada for further comment, however, no one from the airline responded to the request.

Neumann is also awaiting a response from the airline, saying she hopes the airline will reimburse her for the damages.

“They told me their resolution team would be reaching out to us. This happened over a week ago now, and we haven’t heard anything from them,” she said.

“I’m worried about going to buy more gear and them not reimbursing anything,” said Neumann.