Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Health Canada seizes unauthorized sex enhancement products, issues warning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2025 5:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Healthy Living Report: erectile dysfunction'
Healthy Living Report: erectile dysfunction
RELATED: Healthy Living Report: erectile dysfunction – Jun 23, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health Canada is warning people in at least three provinces against using unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks.

The agency says it has seized various products from stores in New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario that have been found to contain “dangerous ingredients.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Many of those products were found to contain sildenafil, a prescription drug for erectile dysfunction that Health Canada says should be used only under the supervision of a health-care professional.

The agency says possible side-effects associated with sildenafil can range from headache, dizziness and abnormal vision to increased risk of heart attack or stroke in people with heart problems.

Trending Now

Some of the seized products were also found to contain tadalafil, another prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction that may cause similar side-effects.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada has listed all of the seized products on its website and says anyone using them should stop and consult a doctor if they have concerns.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices