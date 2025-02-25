Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Kiiwetinoong

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sol Mamakwa
    Sol Mamakwa
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Waylon Scott
    Waylon Scott
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Manuela Michelizzi
    Manuela Michelizzi
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Carolyn Spicer
    Carolyn Spicer
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Theresa Leppich
    Theresa Leppich
    Northern Ontario Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kiiwetinoong is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa who first took office in 2018. Mamakwa collected 2,742 votes, winning 57.57 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kiiwetinoong in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Sol Mamakwa (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Waylon Scott

Ontario Liberal Party: Manuela Michelizzi

Green Party of Ontario: Carolyn Spicer

Northern Ontario Party: Theresa Leppich

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices