Ontario election 2025: Kiiwetinoong

Kiiwetinoong is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa who first took office in 2018. Mamakwa collected 2,742 votes, winning 57.57 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kiiwetinoong in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Sol Mamakwa (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Waylon Scott Ontario Liberal Party: Manuela Michelizzi Green Party of Ontario: Carolyn Spicer Northern Ontario Party: Theresa Leppich