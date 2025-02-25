Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: York South-Weston

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
York South-Weston is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Michael Ford. Ford collected 11,138 votes, winning 36.6 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent York South-Weston in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Mohamed Firin

Ontario NDP: Faisal Hassan

Ontario Liberal Party: Daniel Di Giorgio

Green Party of Ontario: Lilian Barrera

New Blue Party of Ontario: Victor Ehikwe

Independent: K. Ann Thomas

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

