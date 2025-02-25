Ontario election 2025: York South-Weston

York South-Weston is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Michael Ford. Ford collected 11,138 votes, winning 36.6 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent York South-Weston in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Mohamed Firin
Ontario NDP: Faisal Hassan
Ontario Liberal Party: Daniel Di Giorgio
Green Party of Ontario: Lilian Barrera
New Blue Party of Ontario: Victor Ehikwe
Independent: K. Ann Thomas
