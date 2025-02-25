Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: York Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Michael Kerzner
    Michael Kerzner
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Natalie Van Halteren
    Natalie Van Halteren
    Ontario NDP
  • Sam Nestico
    Sam Nestico
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Courtney Martin
    Courtney Martin
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Jeffrey Anisman
    Jeffrey Anisman
    Populist Party of Ontario
  • Johnny Blythe
    Johnny Blythe
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Parviz Isgandarov
    Parviz Isgandarov
    Ontario Moderate Party
  • Lionel Poizner
    Lionel Poizner
    Party for People with Special Needs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

York centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Michael Kerzner who first took office in 2022. Kerzner collected 12,947 votes, winning 46.03 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent York Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Michael Kerzner (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Natalie Van Halteren

Ontario Liberal Party: Sam Nestico

Green Party of Ontario: Courtney Martin

Populist Party of Ontario: Jeffrey Anisman

New Blue Party of Ontario: Johnny Blythe

Ontario Moderate Party: Parviz Isgandarov

Party for People with Special Needs: Lionel Poizner

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices