Ontario election 2025: York Centre

York centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Michael Kerzner who first took office in 2022. Kerzner collected 12,947 votes, winning 46.03 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent York Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Michael Kerzner (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Natalie Van Halteren
Ontario Liberal Party: Sam Nestico
Green Party of Ontario: Courtney Martin
Populist Party of Ontario: Jeffrey Anisman
New Blue Party of Ontario: Johnny Blythe
Ontario Moderate Party: Parviz Isgandarov
Party for People with Special Needs: Lionel Poizner
