Ontario election 2025: York Centre

York centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Michael Kerzner who first took office in 2022. Kerzner collected 12,947 votes, winning 46.03 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent York Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Michael Kerzner (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Natalie Van Halteren Ontario Liberal Party: Sam Nestico Green Party of Ontario: Courtney Martin Populist Party of Ontario: Jeffrey Anisman New Blue Party of Ontario: Johnny Blythe Ontario Moderate Party: Parviz Isgandarov Party for People with Special Needs: Lionel Poizner