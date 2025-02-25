Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Willowdale

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Stan Cho
    Stan Cho
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Boris Ivanov
    Boris Ivanov
    Ontario NDP
  • Paul Saguil
    Paul Saguil
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Sharolyn Vettese
    Sharolyn Vettese
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Lilya Eklishaeva
    Lilya Eklishaeva
    Independent
  • Pit Goyal
    Pit Goyal
    Progress Party Ontario
Willowdale is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stan Cho who first took office in 2018. Cho collected 14,105 votes, winning 44.66 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Willowdale in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Stan Cho (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Boris Ivanov

Ontario Liberal Party: Paul Saguil

Green Party of Ontario: Sharolyn Vettese

Independent: Lilya Eklishaeva

Progress Party Ontario: Pit Goyal

