Ontario election 2025: Willowdale

Willowdale is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stan Cho who first took office in 2018. Cho collected 14,105 votes, winning 44.66 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Willowdale in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Stan Cho (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Boris Ivanov Ontario Liberal Party: Paul Saguil Green Party of Ontario: Sharolyn Vettese Independent: Lilya Eklishaeva Progress Party Ontario: Pit Goyal