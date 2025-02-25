Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Toronto-St. Paul’s

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jill Andrew
    Jill Andrew
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Riley Braunstein
    Riley Braunstein
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Stephanie Smyth
    Stephanie Smyth
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Chloe Tangpongprush
    Chloe Tangpongprush
    Green Party of Ontario
Toronto-St. Paul’s is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jill Andrew who first took office in 2018. Andrew collected 15,292 votes, winning 36.26 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto-St. Paul’s in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Jill Andrew (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Riley Braunstein

Ontario Liberal Party: Stephanie Smyth

Green Party of Ontario: Chloe Tangpongprush

