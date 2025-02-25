Ontario election 2025: Toronto-St. Paul’s

Toronto-St. Paul’s is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jill Andrew who first took office in 2018. Andrew collected 15,292 votes, winning 36.26 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Toronto-St. Paul’s in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario NDP: Jill Andrew (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Riley Braunstein
Ontario Liberal Party: Stephanie Smyth
Green Party of Ontario: Chloe Tangpongprush
