Canada

Ontario election 2025: Spadina-Fort York

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Spadina-Fort York is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Chris Glover who first took office in 2018. Glover collected 15,595 votes, winning 46.06 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Spadina-Fort York in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Chris Glover (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Omar Farhat

Ontario Liberal Party: April Engelberg

Green Party of Ontario: Patrick Macklem

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Ron Shaw

