Ontario election 2025: Scarborough Southwest

Scarborough southwest is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Doly Begum who first took office in 2018. Begum collected 16,842 votes, winning 47.68 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Southwest in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario NDP: Doly Begum (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Addie Daramola
Ontario Liberal Party: Qadira Jackson
Green Party of Ontario: Mark Bekkering
