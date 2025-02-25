Menu

Ontario election 2025: Scarborough Southwest

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Doly Begum
    Doly Begum
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Addie Daramola
    Addie Daramola
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Qadira Jackson
    Qadira Jackson
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Mark Bekkering
    Mark Bekkering
    Green Party of Ontario
Scarborough southwest is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Doly Begum who first took office in 2018. Begum collected 16,842 votes, winning 47.68 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Southwest in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Doly Begum (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Addie Daramola

Ontario Liberal Party: Qadira Jackson

Green Party of Ontario: Mark Bekkering

