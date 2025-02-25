Ontario election 2025: Scarborough North

Scarborough north is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Raymond Cho who first took office in 2016. Cho collected 12,646 votes, winning 48.31 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough North in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Raymond Cho (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Thadsha Navaneethan
Ontario Liberal Party: Anita Anandarajan
Green Party of Ontario: Zdravko Gunjevic
