Canada

Ontario election 2025: Scarborough North

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Raymond Cho
    Raymond Cho
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Thadsha Navaneethan
    Thadsha Navaneethan
    Ontario NDP
  • Anita Anandarajan
    Anita Anandarajan
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Zdravko Gunjevic
    Zdravko Gunjevic
    Green Party of Ontario
Scarborough north is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Raymond Cho who first took office in 2016. Cho collected 12,646 votes, winning 48.31 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough North in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

