Ontario election 2025: Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Ste. Marie is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ross Romano who first took office in 2017. Romano collected 12,606 votes, winning 46.89 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Sault Ste. Marie in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Chris Scott
Ontario NDP: Lisa Vezeau-Allen
Ontario Liberal Party: Gurwinder Dusanjh
Green Party of Ontario: Jaycob Jacques
Ontario Party: Paul Frolich
New Blue Party of Ontario: Arnold Heino
