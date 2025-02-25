Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Sault Ste. Marie

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Chris Scott
    Chris Scott
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Lisa Vezeau-Allen
    Lisa Vezeau-Allen
    Ontario NDP
  • Gurwinder Dusanjh
    Gurwinder Dusanjh
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Jaycob Jacques
    Jaycob Jacques
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Paul Frolich
    Paul Frolich
    Ontario Party
  • Arnold Heino
    Arnold Heino
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sault Ste. Marie is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ross Romano who first took office in 2017. Romano collected 12,606 votes, winning 46.89 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sault Ste. Marie in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Chris Scott

Ontario NDP: Lisa Vezeau-Allen

Ontario Liberal Party: Gurwinder Dusanjh

Green Party of Ontario: Jaycob Jacques

Ontario Party: Paul Frolich

New Blue Party of Ontario: Arnold Heino

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices