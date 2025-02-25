Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Peterborough-Kawartha

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Dave Smith
    Dave Smith
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Jen Deck
    Jen Deck
    Ontario NDP
  • Adam Hopkins
    Adam Hopkins
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Lucas Graham
    Lucas Graham
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Brian Martindale
    Brian Martindale
    Ontario Party
  • Andrew Roudny
    Andrew Roudny
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Peterborough-Kawartha is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Dave Smith who first took office in 2018. Smith collected 20,205 votes, winning 38.58 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Peterborough-Kawartha in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Dave Smith (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Jen Deck

Ontario Liberal Party: Adam Hopkins

Green Party of Ontario: Lucas Graham

Ontario Party: Brian Martindale

New Blue Party of Ontario: Andrew Roudny

