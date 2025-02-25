Ontario election 2025: Peterborough-Kawartha

Peterborough-Kawartha is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Dave Smith who first took office in 2018. Smith collected 20,205 votes, winning 38.58 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Peterborough-Kawartha in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Dave Smith (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Jen Deck
Ontario Liberal Party: Adam Hopkins
Green Party of Ontario: Lucas Graham
Ontario Party: Brian Martindale
New Blue Party of Ontario: Andrew Roudny
