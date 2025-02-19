Lack of new money in N.S. budget for domestic abuse fails survivors, advocates say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Advocates and opposition parties say Nova Scotia’s new budget fails to adequately address the crisis of gender-based violence.

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives introduced a $17.6-billion budget on Tuesday for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which made note of $100 million in previously announced funding for intimate-partner and gender-based violence.

Since October, six women in Nova Scotia have been killed by their male partners.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Carrie Low, a survivor of gender-based violence and an advocate, says she felt let down by the new budget because it doesn’t include new funding to prevent domestic abuse or support survivors.

Low says the government’s lack of meaningful action leaves survivors feeling as if their “lives don’t matter.”

Kristina Fifield, a trauma therapist who works with survivors of intimate-partner violence, says the budget fails to give victim advocacy groups core funding — money for administrative and operational costs.

Story continues below advertisement

Claudia Chender, leader of the official Opposition NDP, called today for long-term funding for these non-profits, and Liberal justice critic Iain Rankin said the lack of new money for intimate-partner violence is disappointing.