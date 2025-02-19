Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lack of new money in N.S. budget for domestic abuse fails survivors, advocates say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2025 4:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. budget: Reserve fund and major tax cuts coming amid U.S. tariff threats'
N.S. budget: Reserve fund and major tax cuts coming amid U.S. tariff threats
N.S. budget: Reserve fund and major tax cuts coming amid U.S. tariff threats
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Advocates and opposition parties say Nova Scotia’s new budget fails to adequately address the crisis of gender-based violence.

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives introduced a $17.6-billion budget on Tuesday for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which made note of $100 million in previously announced funding for intimate-partner and gender-based violence.

Since October, six women in Nova Scotia have been killed by their male partners.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carrie Low, a survivor of gender-based violence and an advocate, says she felt let down by the new budget because it doesn’t include new funding to prevent domestic abuse or support survivors.

Low says the government’s lack of meaningful action leaves survivors feeling as if their “lives don’t matter.”

Trending Now

Kristina Fifield, a trauma therapist who works with survivors of intimate-partner violence, says the budget fails to give victim advocacy groups core funding — money for administrative and operational costs.

Story continues below advertisement

Claudia Chender, leader of the official Opposition NDP, called today for long-term funding for these non-profits, and Liberal justice critic Iain Rankin said the lack of new money for intimate-partner violence is disappointing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices