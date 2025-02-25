Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Orléans

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Stephen Blais
    Stephen Blais
    Ontario Liberal Party
    Incumbent
  • Stéphan Plourde
    Stéphan Plourde
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Matthew Sévigny
    Matthew Sévigny
    Ontario NDP
  • Michelle Petersen
    Michelle Petersen
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Burthomley Douzable
    Burthomley Douzable
    Independent
  • Patricia Hooper
    Patricia Hooper
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Ken Lewis
    Ken Lewis
    Libertarian
  • Arabella Vida
    Arabella Vida
    Independent
Orléans is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Stephen Blais who first took office in 2022. Blais collected 23,982 votes, winning 46.26 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Orléans in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: Stephen Blais (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Stéphan Plourde

Ontario NDP: Matthew Sévigny

Green Party of Ontario: Michelle Petersen

Independent: Burthomley Douzable

New Blue Party of Ontario: Patricia Hooper

Libertarian: Ken Lewis

Independent: Arabella Vida

