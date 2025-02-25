Ontario election 2025: Orléans

Send this page to someone via email

Orléans is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Stephen Blais who first took office in 2022. Blais collected 23,982 votes, winning 46.26 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Orléans in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario Liberal Party: Stephen Blais (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Stéphan Plourde Ontario NDP: Matthew Sévigny Green Party of Ontario: Michelle Petersen Independent: Burthomley Douzable New Blue Party of Ontario: Patricia Hooper Libertarian: Ken Lewis Independent: Arabella Vida