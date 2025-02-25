Ontario election 2025: Orléans

Orléans is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Stephen Blais who first took office in 2022. Blais collected 23,982 votes, winning 46.26 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Orléans in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario Liberal Party: Stephen Blais (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Stéphan Plourde
Ontario NDP: Matthew Sévigny
Green Party of Ontario: Michelle Petersen
Independent: Burthomley Douzable
New Blue Party of Ontario: Patricia Hooper
Libertarian: Ken Lewis
Independent: Arabella Vida
