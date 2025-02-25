Ontario election 2025: Nipissing

Send this page to someone via email

Nipissing is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Vic Fedeli who first took office in 2011. Fedeli collected 15,392 votes, winning 50.2 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nipissing in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Vic Fedeli (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Loren Mick Ontario Liberal Party: Liam McGarry Green Party of Ontario: Colton Chaput Libertarian: Michelle Lashbrook Ontario Party: Scott Mooney