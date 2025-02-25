Ontario election 2025: Nipissing

Nipissing is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Vic Fedeli who first took office in 2011. Fedeli collected 15,392 votes, winning 50.2 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Nipissing in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Vic Fedeli (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Loren Mick
Ontario Liberal Party: Liam McGarry
Green Party of Ontario: Colton Chaput
Libertarian: Michelle Lashbrook
Ontario Party: Scott Mooney
