Canada

Ontario election 2025: Nipissing

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Vic Fedeli
    Vic Fedeli
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Loren Mick
    Loren Mick
    Ontario NDP
  • Liam McGarry
    Liam McGarry
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Colton Chaput
    Colton Chaput
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Michelle Lashbrook
    Michelle Lashbrook
    Libertarian
  • Scott Mooney
    Scott Mooney
    Ontario Party
Nipissing is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Vic Fedeli who first took office in 2011. Fedeli collected 15,392 votes, winning 50.2 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nipissing in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

