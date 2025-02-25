Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Kitchener-Conestoga

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Kitchener-Conestoga is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Mike Harris who first took office in 2018. Harris collected 15,045 votes, winning 40.03 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener-Conestoga in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Mike Harris (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Jodi Szimanski

Ontario Liberal Party: Joe Gowing

Green Party of Ontario: Brayden Wagenaar

Ontario Party: Patrick Doucette

New Blue Party of Ontario: Jim Karahalios

