Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Kenora-Rainy River

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Greg Rickford
    Greg Rickford
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Rudy Turtle
    Rudy Turtle
    Ontario NDP
  • Anthony Leek
    Anthony Leek
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • John Redins
    John Redins
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Randy Ricci
    Randy Ricci
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kenora-Rainy River is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Greg Rickford who first took office in 2018. Rickford collected 9,567 votes, winning 59.57 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kenora-Rainy River in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Greg Rickford (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Rudy Turtle

Ontario Liberal Party: Anthony Leek

Green Party of Ontario: John Redins

New Blue Party of Ontario: Randy Ricci

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices