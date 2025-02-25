Ontario election 2025: Kenora-Rainy River

Send this page to someone via email

Kenora-Rainy River is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Greg Rickford who first took office in 2018. Rickford collected 9,567 votes, winning 59.57 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kenora-Rainy River in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Greg Rickford (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Rudy Turtle Ontario Liberal Party: Anthony Leek Green Party of Ontario: John Redins New Blue Party of Ontario: Randy Ricci