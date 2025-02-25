Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Huron-Bruce

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Huron-Bruce is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Lisa Thompson who first took office in 2011. Thompson collected 24,369 votes, winning 51.97 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Huron-Bruce in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Lisa Thompson (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Nick McGregor

Ontario Liberal Party: Ian Burbidge

Green Party of Ontario: Matthew Van Ankum

Ontario Alliance: Bruce Eisen

New Blue Party of Ontario: Zack Weiler

