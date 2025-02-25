Ontario election 2025: Huron-Bruce

Huron-Bruce is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Lisa Thompson who first took office in 2011. Thompson collected 24,369 votes, winning 51.97 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Huron-Bruce in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Lisa Thompson (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Nick McGregor
Ontario Liberal Party: Ian Burbidge
Green Party of Ontario: Matthew Van Ankum
Ontario Alliance: Bruce Eisen
New Blue Party of Ontario: Zack Weiler
