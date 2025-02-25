Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Humber River-Black Creek

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tom Rakocevic
    Tom Rakocevic
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Paul Nguyen
    Paul Nguyen
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Liban Hassan
    Liban Hassan
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Alexander Qanbery
    Alexander Qanbery
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Jeanne McGuire
    Jeanne McGuire
    Communist
Humber River-Black Creek is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Tom Rakocevic who first took office in 2018. Rakocevic collected 7,959 votes, winning 34.49 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Humber River-Black Creek in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

