Ontario election 2025: Humber River-Black Creek

Humber River-Black Creek is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Tom Rakocevic who first took office in 2018. Rakocevic collected 7,959 votes, winning 34.49 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Humber River-Black Creek in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario NDP: Tom Rakocevic (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Paul Nguyen
Ontario Liberal Party: Liban Hassan
Green Party of Ontario: Alexander Qanbery
Communist: Jeanne McGuire
