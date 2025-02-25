Ontario election 2025: Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Sandy Shaw who first took office in 2018. Shaw collected 18,197 votes, winning 40.42 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Sandy Shaw (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: John Demik Ontario Liberal Party: Julia Brown Green Party of Ontario: Guy Bisson None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Spencer Rocchi Electoral Reform: Nori Smith New Blue Party of Ontario: Lee Weiss Vassor