Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sandy Shaw
    Sandy Shaw
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • John Demik
    John Demik
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Julia Brown
    Julia Brown
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Guy Bisson
    Guy Bisson
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Spencer Rocchi
    Spencer Rocchi
    None of the Above Direct Democracy Party
  • Nori Smith
    Nori Smith
    Electoral Reform
  • Lee Weiss Vassor
    Lee Weiss Vassor
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Sandy Shaw who first took office in 2018. Shaw collected 18,197 votes, winning 40.42 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Sandy Shaw (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: John Demik

Ontario Liberal Party: Julia Brown

Green Party of Ontario: Guy Bisson

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Spencer Rocchi

Electoral Reform: Nori Smith

New Blue Party of Ontario: Lee Weiss Vassor

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices