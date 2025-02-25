Ontario election 2025: Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Laurie Scott who first took office in 2011. Scott collected 25,594 votes, winning 52.31 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Laurie Scott (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Barbara Doyle
Ontario Liberal Party: Alison Bennie
Green Party of Ontario: Tom Regina
Independent: Gene Balfour
New Blue Party of Ontario: Jacquie Barker
Freedom Party of Ontario: Bill Denby
Ontario Party: Brian Kerr
Libertarian: Zachary Tisdale
