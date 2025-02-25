Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Laurie Scott
    Laurie Scott
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Barbara Doyle
    Barbara Doyle
    Ontario NDP
  • Alison Bennie
    Alison Bennie
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Tom Regina
    Tom Regina
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Gene Balfour
    Gene Balfour
    Independent
  • Jacquie Barker
    Jacquie Barker
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Bill Denby
    Bill Denby
    Freedom Party of Ontario
  • Brian Kerr
    Brian Kerr
    Ontario Party
  • Zachary Tisdale
    Zachary Tisdale
    Libertarian
Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Laurie Scott who first took office in 2011. Scott collected 25,594 votes, winning 52.31 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Laurie Scott (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Barbara Doyle

Ontario Liberal Party: Alison Bennie

Green Party of Ontario: Tom Regina

Independent: Gene Balfour

New Blue Party of Ontario: Jacquie Barker

Freedom Party of Ontario: Bill Denby

Ontario Party: Brian Kerr

Libertarian: Zachary Tisdale

