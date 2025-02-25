Ontario election 2025: Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

Send this page to someone via email

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Laurie Scott who first took office in 2011. Scott collected 25,594 votes, winning 52.31 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Laurie Scott (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Barbara Doyle Ontario Liberal Party: Alison Bennie Green Party of Ontario: Tom Regina Independent: Gene Balfour New Blue Party of Ontario: Jacquie Barker Freedom Party of Ontario: Bill Denby Ontario Party: Brian Kerr Libertarian: Zachary Tisdale