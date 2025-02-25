Ontario election 2025: Eglinton-Lawrence

Eglinton-Lawrence is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Robin Martin who first took office in 2018. Martin collected 16,605 votes, winning 42.3 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Natasha Doyle-Merrick, who was named as the NDP’s candidate for the riding, announced earlier in February she was dropping out to avoid a “vote split” on the political left.
Voters will decide who will represent Eglinton-Lawrence in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Michelle Cooper
Ontario Liberal Party: Vince Gasparro
Green Party of Ontario: Leah Tysoe
