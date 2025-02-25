Ontario election 2025: Don Valley East

Send this page to someone via email

Don Valley east is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Adil Shamji who first took office in 2022. Shamji collected 12,313 votes, winning 43.86 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley East in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario Liberal Party: Adil Shamji (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Roger Gingerich Ontario NDP: Frank Chu Green Party of Ontario: Joshua Miersch Ontario Moderate Party: Krasimir Penkov