Canada

Ontario election 2025: Don Valley East

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Adil Shamji
    Adil Shamji
    Ontario Liberal Party
    Incumbent
  • Roger Gingerich
    Roger Gingerich
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Frank Chu
    Frank Chu
    Ontario NDP
  • Joshua Miersch
    Joshua Miersch
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Krasimir Penkov
    Krasimir Penkov
    Ontario Moderate Party
Don Valley east is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Adil Shamji who first took office in 2022. Shamji collected 12,313 votes, winning 43.86 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley East in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: Adil Shamji (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Roger Gingerich

Ontario NDP: Frank Chu

Green Party of Ontario: Joshua Miersch

Ontario Moderate Party: Krasimir Penkov

