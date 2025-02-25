Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Burlington

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Natalie Pierre
    Natalie Pierre
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Megan Beauchemin
    Megan Beauchemin
    Ontario NDP
  • Andrea Grebenc
    Andrea Grebenc
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Kyle Hutton
    Kyle Hutton
    Green Party of Ontario
  • James Chillingworth
    James Chillingworth
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • David Crombie
    David Crombie
    None of the Above Direct Democracy Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Burlington is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Natalie Pierre who first took office in 2022. Pierre collected 22,348 votes, winning 42.55 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Burlington in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Natalie Pierre (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Megan Beauchemin

Ontario Liberal Party: Andrea Grebenc

Green Party of Ontario: Kyle Hutton

New Blue Party of Ontario: James Chillingworth

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: David Crombie

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices