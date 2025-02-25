Ontario election 2025: Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Burlington is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Natalie Pierre who first took office in 2022. Pierre collected 22,348 votes, winning 42.55 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Burlington in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Natalie Pierre (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Megan Beauchemin Ontario Liberal Party: Andrea Grebenc Green Party of Ontario: Kyle Hutton New Blue Party of Ontario: James Chillingworth None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: David Crombie