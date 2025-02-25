Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Paul Vickers
    Paul Vickers
    PC Party of Ontario
  • James Harris
    James Harris
    Ontario NDP
  • Selwyn Hicks
    Selwyn Hicks
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Joel Loughead
    Joel Loughead
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Michael Butt
    Michael Butt
    Libertarian
  • Matt Fritz
    Matt Fritz
    Ontario Alliance
  • Ann Gillies
    Ann Gillies
    Stop the New Sex-Ed Agenda
  • Vincent Grimaldi
    Vincent Grimaldi
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Rick Byers. Byers collected 20,304 votes, winning 48.56 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Paul Vickers

Ontario NDP: James Harris

Ontario Liberal Party: Selwyn Hicks

Green Party of Ontario: Joel Loughead

Libertarian: Michael Butt

Ontario Alliance: Matt Fritz

Stop the New Sex-Ed Agenda: Ann Gillies

New Blue Party of Ontario: Vincent Grimaldi

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices