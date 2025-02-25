Ontario election 2025: Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

Send this page to someone via email

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Rick Byers. Byers collected 20,304 votes, winning 48.56 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Paul Vickers Ontario NDP: James Harris Ontario Liberal Party: Selwyn Hicks Green Party of Ontario: Joel Loughead Libertarian: Michael Butt Ontario Alliance: Matt Fritz Stop the New Sex-Ed Agenda: Ann Gillies New Blue Party of Ontario: Vincent Grimaldi