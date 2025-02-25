Ontario election 2025: Brampton Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Brampton centre is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Charmaine Williams who first took office in 2022. Williams collected 10,119 votes, winning 41.36 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton Centre in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Charmaine Williams (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Sukhamrit Singh Ontario Liberal Party: Martin Medeiros Green Party of Ontario: Pauline Thornham New Blue: Kamal Preet Kaur