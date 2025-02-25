Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Brampton Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Charmaine Williams
    Charmaine Williams
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Sukhamrit Singh
    Sukhamrit Singh
    Ontario NDP
  • Martin Medeiros
    Martin Medeiros
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Pauline Thornham
    Pauline Thornham
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Kamal Preet Kaur
    Kamal Preet Kaur
    New Blue
Brampton centre is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Charmaine Williams who first took office in 2022. Williams collected 10,119 votes, winning 41.36 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton Centre in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Charmaine Williams (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Sukhamrit Singh

Ontario Liberal Party: Martin Medeiros

Green Party of Ontario: Pauline Thornham

New Blue: Kamal Preet Kaur

