Ontario election 2025: Barrie-Innisfil

Barrie-Innisfil is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Andrea Khanjin who first took office in 2018. Khanjin collected 18,225 votes, winning 50.25 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Barrie-Innisfil in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Andrea Khanjin (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Andrew Harrigan
Ontario Liberal Party: Dane Lee
Green Party of Ontario: Stephen Ciesielski
New Blue: Sam Mangiapane
Ontario Moderate Party: Anna Yuryeva
Comments