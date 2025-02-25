Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Barrie-Innisfil

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Andrea Khanjin
    Andrea Khanjin
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Andrew Harrigan
    Andrew Harrigan
    Ontario NDP
  • Dane Lee
    Dane Lee
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Stephen Ciesielski
    Stephen Ciesielski
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Sam Mangiapane
    Sam Mangiapane
    New Blue
  • Anna Yuryeva
    Anna Yuryeva
    Ontario Moderate Party
Barrie-Innisfil is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Andrea Khanjin who first took office in 2018. Khanjin collected 18,225 votes, winning 50.25 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Barrie-Innisfil in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Andrea Khanjin (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Andrew Harrigan

Ontario Liberal Party: Dane Lee

Green Party of Ontario: Stephen Ciesielski

New Blue: Sam Mangiapane

Ontario Moderate Party: Anna Yuryeva

