National

Politics

Manitobans buying local, nixing U.S. trips: poll

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 1:59 pm
1 min read
Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew, accompanied by other Council of the Federation members, speaks to reporters at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. View image in full screen
Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew, accompanied by other Council of the Federation members, speaks to reporters at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ben Curtis
Three out of four Manitobans are actively trying to avoid buying American-made products, according to a new Probe Research poll.

The study also found that six out of 10 Manitobans have cancelled plans to vacation in the U.S. — a significant jump from last October, when the number of travellers from Manitoba who were avoiding the States sat around 40 per cent.

According to the poll data, people in Winnipeg, those with higher levels of formal education and older Manitobans are most likely to boycott the U.S., with Liberal and NDP voters — both federally and provincially — also avoiding our neighbours to the south en masse.

Get daily National news

A total of 63 per cent of respondents said they feel very or somewhat confident that Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is well-suited to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

At the federal level, the Liberal party led by outgoing leader Justin Trudeau and the Opposition Conservatives led by Pierre Polievre sit almost neck-and-neck in terms of whether Manitobans think they’d do a good job dealing with the effects of Trump’s trade tactics — at 43 and 46 per cent, respectively.

The pollster said the online survey gathered the opinions of a representative sample of 600 adults residing in Manitoba between Feb. 3 and 6. Because it was conducted online, Probe said no margin of error can be ascribed, but that a comparable survey would have a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Premier Kinew stresses long-term goal as U.S. tariffs battle continues'
Manitoba Premier Kinew stresses long-term goal as U.S. tariffs battle continues
