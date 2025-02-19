Dauphin man charged for string of break-ins: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Dauphin man is facing 11 charges after break-ins at a half a dozen area homes, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police were called about a break-in early Monday morning, in which a suspect reportedly stole money before fleeing the scene.

The suspect, 18, was arrested shortly after. Police believe the suspect is behind at least five similar incidents in the south end of Dauphin.

Anyone with information, video or photos that might help the investigation is asked to call RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The man remains in custody and police continue to investigate.