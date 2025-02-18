Menu

Canada

‘Work-related incident’ puts operations at Evraz facility in Regina on hold

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 18, 2025 6:56 pm
1 min read
An employee was involved in a work-related incident at Wheat City Metals Recycling, a division of Evraz North America on February 18, 20245. View image in full screen
An employee was involved in a work-related incident at Wheat City Metals Recycling, a division of Evraz North America on February 18, 20245. File / Global News
A “work-related” incident at Wheat City Metals Recycling has brought operations to a halt at the Evraz facility in Regina.

In a statement from Evraz North America, they say one man is suffering from severe injuries after the incident Tuesday morning.

“After receiving emergency care on-site, the employee is in critical but stable condition at a nearby medical facility. Our prayers are with our teammate and his family,” a spokesperson with Evraz North America said.

STARS Ambulance has confirmed one of its helicopters responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in the area, and that one patient was taken to Regina General Hospital.

“Operations at our facility are currently on hold,” Evraz statement reads.

“We are thankful for the prompt action of Regina emergency services. We will update the public with more details when they become available.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

