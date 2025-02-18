‘Work-related incident’ puts operations at Evraz facility in Regina on hold

A “work-related” incident at Wheat City Metals Recycling has brought operations to a halt at the Evraz facility in Regina.
In a statement from Evraz North America, they say one man is suffering from severe injuries after the incident Tuesday morning.
Get daily National news
“After receiving emergency care on-site, the employee is in critical but stable condition at a nearby medical facility. Our prayers are with our teammate and his family,” a spokesperson with Evraz North America said.
STARS Ambulance has confirmed one of its helicopters responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in the area, and that one patient was taken to Regina General Hospital.
“Operations at our facility are currently on hold,” Evraz statement reads.
“We are thankful for the prompt action of Regina emergency services. We will update the public with more details when they become available.”
- ‘Am I alive?’: Passengers on frightening experiences of Delta crash landing in Toronto
- 44 seconds of mayhem: Video of Delta plane landing reveals clues about Toronto crash
- Man dead after he is found in snow-covered car with engine running in Montreal
- Liberal leadership race: Mark Carney leads fundraising efforts
Comments